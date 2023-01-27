Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg, Sequoyah by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg; Sequoyah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Freezing drizzle. A light glaze is possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of near one quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and east central and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Accumulation of ice on roadways will make travel treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will end this evening. Areas of freezing rain will develop by late Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Sleet and freezing drizzle. Additional sleet accumulations of less than one quarter inch possible, and a light glaze of ice possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of near a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Crawford County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Ice accumulations Wednesday night may lead to tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sleet and freezing drizzle will end this evening. Areas of freezing rain will develop by late Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Choctaw, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Choctaw; Le Flore; Pushmataha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Accumulation of ice on roadways will make travel treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain and drizzle will end this evening. Areas of freezing rain will develop by late Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will gradually subside throughout the morning hours. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Miller FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Areas of rain will continue developing this afternoon through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until Wednesday afternoon and persist through Thursday. Grounds remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Icy conditions expected. Total freezing rain accumulations less than 0.1 inch. * WHERE...Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Bridges will ice before roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills 25 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Wichita WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to three tenths of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Wichita County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Chambers, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through this evening. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates possible in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations within and around the Watch area have already received ample rainfall from last Tuesday and soil moisture has not had a lot of time to recover, making these areas more prone to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Target Area: Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Greene; Western Ulster WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greene, Eastern Greene, Western Ulster and Eastern Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CST. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Hardin, Polk and Liberty Counties. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to occur within the next few hours. * WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 20.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 05/15/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Menard Creek Rye 20.0 19.6 Tue 2 pm CST 17.2 14.8 13.6
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garvin, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0