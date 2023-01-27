RPD: Teen who stole car from RCSD employee also stole car with children inside earlier this month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
Rochester Police: 4 Teens Caught While Stealing Car
Rochester police say officers caught four boys in the act, trying to steal a Hyundai just east of downtown. It happened around 6 last night near South Union Street and Chapman Alley. The boys, ranging in age from 13 to 15, had arrived there in a Hyundai stolen earlier in...
WHEC TV-10
Four teens detained for attempting to steal second car in one day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of South Union Street, near Chapman Alley, for the report of several suspects stealing a Hyundai. They interrupted the larceny while it was in progress. The suspects arrived to the location in an already stolen Hyundai...
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man
Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
iheart.com
Man and Woman Both Stabbed During an Altercation on Milton Street
Rochester police say charges are pending in a dispute between a man and woman that turned violent. It happened around midnight. The woman was found stabbed in the lower body at an address on Milton Street, in the 19th Ward. The man flagged down officers on West Avenue with a...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office runs out of free steering wheel locks for Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working to get more free steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers. People have sought after the wheel locks after a spike in stolen cars, especially Hyundais and Kias. The sheriff’s office gave them out on Monday at three substations...
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County deputies: Man violated order of protection by displaying gun in video chat
AVON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested an Avon man for displaying a gun in a video chat with someone who had an order of protection against him. Jesse Driscoll Jr, 37, is accused of contacting the person in the Village of Castile on...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate, but found no gun, at Rochester Prep High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after getting information that a student was possibly going to bring a gun to a city school on Monday. Officers responded to Rochester Prep High School, a charter school, on Mark Street between Hudson Avenue and North Street. Officers reported that no...
WHEC TV-10
House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The house on Hancock Street that caught fire last week, killing one of the tenants, had 62 code violations by the city. On Monday, Rochester police released the name of the woman killed. Police say the body of 78-year-old Christine Cannon was found early Friday morning, on the third floor of the multi-unit home. They have not been able to identify cannon’s relatives or next of kin and are asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner’s office at 753-5905.
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
Store manager accused of stealing more than $66K from Cheektowaga employer
A Cheektowaga woman has admitted to stealing more than $66,000 from her employer. Marshawn Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Smith admitted to stealing cash from her employer several times over four...
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
Former store manager pleads guilty to grand larceny for stealing from employer
According to the district attorney's office, the former store manager admitted to stealing cash from an employer on 17 separate occasions.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing
A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
iheart.com
Over 60 Code Violations Found in Rochester House Involved in Fatal Fire
The Rochester apartment house that was the scene of a fatal fire last week reportedly had 62 city code violations. News10NBC reports the violations in a November inspection included at least one for smoke alarms. Some others were for trash, and broken windows. The house on Hancock Street did not have a certificate of occupancy.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired on Lexington Avenue, one man in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department says gunshots were fired at the 300 block of Lexington Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when they arrived they saw a man running away, and began to chase him on foot. They caught up with the man and found a firearm near him. The 53-year-old male was taken into custody.
Comments / 3