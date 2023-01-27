RAGBRAI is returning to Coralville. The Des Moines Register‘s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2023 route Saturday night in Des Moines. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and is loosely replicating the original route from 1973. Riders will start in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO