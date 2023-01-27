Read full article on original website
Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols of Perry
Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols, 98, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2023, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Kings Garden Campus. She was the daughter of Joseph and Evie (Durrwachter) Earhart Sr. and was born at home Dec. 28, 1924, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Bess was educated in schools of Stewart County,...
RAGBRAI to roll through Coralville in 2023
RAGBRAI is returning to Coralville. The Des Moines Register‘s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2023 route Saturday night in Des Moines. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and is loosely replicating the original route from 1973. Riders will start in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd.
Tina Haglund of Perry
Tina Haglund, 51, of Perry passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home in Perry, Iowa. Services are pending at the Murdock Funeral Home.
