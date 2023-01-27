ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IA

iowa.media

Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols of Perry

Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols, 98, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2023, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Kings Garden Campus. She was the daughter of Joseph and Evie (Durrwachter) Earhart Sr. and was born at home Dec. 28, 1924, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Bess was educated in schools of Stewart County,...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

RAGBRAI to roll through Coralville in 2023

RAGBRAI is returning to Coralville. The Des Moines Register‘s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2023 route Saturday night in Des Moines. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and is loosely replicating the original route from 1973. Riders will start in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd.
CORALVILLE, IA
iowa.media

Tina Haglund of Perry

Tina Haglund, 51, of Perry passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home in Perry, Iowa. Services are pending at the Murdock Funeral Home.
PERRY, IA

