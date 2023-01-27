Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
interviewmagazine.com
Curtis Pawley and Matty Healy Geek Out on Tár, Brian Eno, and Peter Gabriel
In a New York arts scene where post-irony rules the day, the most radical thing a downtowner can do is be earnest. Curtis Pawley, one half of the recently unmasked film podcasting duo the Ion Pack, should know. “The Pod,” as it’s affectionately known among fans, played an outsize role in shaping that very sensibility. Among the highlights of the past year in Ion Pack history: a 48-hour filmed party with dirtbag auteur Peter Vack that inspired a 7,000-word Substack screed, the planning and subsequent dissection of an “anti-woke” film festival, and no-holds-barred interviews with divisive scene fixtures like Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova. But with his new recording project, The Life, Pawley is trading shitpost-laden irreverence for a more intimate sincerity. “Grace,” the first single of The Life’s forthcoming album, has the upbeat percussion and swelling bassline of a chart-topping love song and is surprisingly personal for Pawley, whose close friend Matty Healy describes Ion Pack as “slightly jaded, maybe?” An early fan of The Life, the 1975 frontman gave Pawley a call to discuss the anatomy of a good song, their musical inspirations, and the perils of trying to make music that’s self-consciously “cool.” —CAITLIN LENT.
interviewmagazine.com
Meet John Homenuk, the Hottie Behind New York Metro Weather
On the gray, drizzly Monday morning when we sat down with John Homenuk, his viral Twitter account @nymetrowx reported “The vibes are a whole mess.” Blustery winds and the threat of a wintry mix earned the day a vibe rating of 3/10, sparking discourse in the replies; some defended the cozy virtues of a chilly day, while others argued for a demotion to a 1/10. Thanks to New York Metro Weather’s 75k-strong community of meteorology buffs, getting heated about the weather is no longer restricted to boomer parents screaming at Al Roker through their TV screens. Homenuk’s quippy, no-nonsense tweets make him the perfect weatherman for the Internet age, and with his casual but comprehensive 280-character reports, he is on a mission to get his followers “to pay as much attention on a sunny day as they do during a stormy day.” On day 320 of New York’s now-record breaking snowless streak, Homenuk called in for a surprisingly substantive conversation about work and the weather.
Comments / 0