In a New York arts scene where post-irony rules the day, the most radical thing a downtowner can do is be earnest. Curtis Pawley, one half of the recently unmasked film podcasting duo the Ion Pack, should know. “The Pod,” as it’s affectionately known among fans, played an outsize role in shaping that very sensibility. Among the highlights of the past year in Ion Pack history: a 48-hour filmed party with dirtbag auteur Peter Vack that inspired a 7,000-word Substack screed, the planning and subsequent dissection of an “anti-woke” film festival, and no-holds-barred interviews with divisive scene fixtures like Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova. But with his new recording project, The Life, Pawley is trading shitpost-laden irreverence for a more intimate sincerity. “Grace,” the first single of The Life’s forthcoming album, has the upbeat percussion and swelling bassline of a chart-topping love song and is surprisingly personal for Pawley, whose close friend Matty Healy describes Ion Pack as “slightly jaded, maybe?” An early fan of The Life, the 1975 frontman gave Pawley a call to discuss the anatomy of a good song, their musical inspirations, and the perils of trying to make music that’s self-consciously “cool.” —CAITLIN LENT.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO