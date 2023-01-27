Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post
NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
