(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO