Wisconsin State

What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post

NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH

