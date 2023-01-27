ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'

Tyre Nichols death: Mother speaks ahead of body cam video release | LiveNOW from FOX. Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against them and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.
