Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton, Obama Among Most Intelligent Presidents – Trump and Biden Have Different Qualities.
Presidential historian explains who America’s smartest and dumbest Presidents were. The director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, Barbara Perry, has some things to say about US Presidents and their intelligence levels. Her opinions are based, in part, on a 2006 study by psychologist Dean Simonton published by the International Society of Political Psychology.
Bay News 9
Blinken Mideast visit highlights US limitations in region
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. The anemic outcome highlighted what appears to be...
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Bay News 9
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf...
Comments / 0