A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close
Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How much, and who is at risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
NJ Drivers Turn Away From Electric Vehicles: Here's Why
NJ drivers turn away from electric vehicles: here's why!Photo by(@praetorianphoto/iStock) We need to consider two things before diving into this:. Electric cars have been around for the better part of a decade – the concept is not new.
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
Is this really the most beautiful place in New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
How long will gas prices keep rising in NJ?
🚗 Gas prices stabilized in New Jersey over the weekend. ⬆ Many predict high demand will keep prices high, for now. 💲 China is a main reason we keep seeing prices rise. After rising daily for weeks, gas prices took a pause over the weekend in New Jersey.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
NJ to receive early federal funding to get lead out of drinking water
💦 NJ to get federal guidance and funding to replace lead pipes. 💦 New Jersey is 1 of 4 states getting accelerated assistance. 💦 The goal is to remove all lead from drinking water supplies across NJ. As efforts continue in communities across New Jersey to replace...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
Check out these cool retro blasts from New Jersey’s past T-shirts
Every now and then, usually on laundry day, I may break out a T-shirt that was in the bottom of the drawer that may not fit the way it used to or could be faded but I love the place that was on the chest. If you grew up in...
Discover a fantastic historic park with 14 miles of hiking trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out...
Are Dogs Really Required to Wear Seat Belts in Cars in NJ?
Most dogs love going for rides in their owner's vehicle, preferably with the window open. Something about a good car ride seems to feed into their sense of adventure and love of a good hunt. Animal experts think car rides mimic their instinctual roots of riding in a pack, which...
If you love barbecue, check out one of the top NJ smokehouses
When you think of New Jersey, do you automatically think of world-class barbecue joints and smokehouses?. New Jersey is of course well known for its beaches, and nature trails, plus its food like awesome Italian, and seafood. But does barbeque come to mind when you think of the Garden State?
Three Restaurants in New Jersey Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of New Jersey, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
How to stop your elderly relative from driving dangerously in NJ
🚘 How to report a dangerous older driver in New Jersey. 🚘 There is a special unit that can test them and take them off the road. 🚘 The MVC says it’s a big step, but taking away a license may be necessary for safety. What...
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ Top News Stories for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
