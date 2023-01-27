Read full article on original website
50 Australian Open Takeaways: Djokovic's Dominance and Sabalenka's Star Turn
Recapping a bizarre, but memorable fortnight with a familiar ending. Cleaning out the notebook and Notes App from the 2023 Australian Open…. 1. Novak Djokovic is your 2023 Australian Open men’s champion, winning the event for the tenth time, and tying Rafael Nadal with his 22nd career major. This event was a testament to his powers of persistence and survival instincts. This title came 15 years after he won for the first time. And, closer to 40 than 30, he remains at the peak of his powers.
Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing...
Novak Djokovic Is Going to Break Every Record
The Serbian won his 10th Australian Open and 22nd major title with little trouble. Can anybody stop him from winning 30 majors?. Chris Almeida: We're here in the United States on championship Sunday, and on the other side of the world guess what happened? Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open. Who could have seen this coming? Poor Stefanos Tsitsipas made another valiant effort, maybe a little bit less valiant than last time, but it was not even close to enough. He lost in straight sets. 3-6, 6-7, 6-7. Can you fault him, though? Nobody has managed to beat Djokovic at this tournament in a long time. And you didn't have a lot of confidence that he was going to be the guy. He wasn't.
