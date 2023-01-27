The Serbian won his 10th Australian Open and 22nd major title with little trouble. Can anybody stop him from winning 30 majors?. Chris Almeida: We're here in the United States on championship Sunday, and on the other side of the world guess what happened? Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open. Who could have seen this coming? Poor Stefanos Tsitsipas made another valiant effort, maybe a little bit less valiant than last time, but it was not even close to enough. He lost in straight sets. 3-6, 6-7, 6-7. Can you fault him, though? Nobody has managed to beat Djokovic at this tournament in a long time. And you didn't have a lot of confidence that he was going to be the guy. He wasn't.

