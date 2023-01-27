ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ohio athlete signs deal with WWE

By Michael Reiner
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bUKh_0kTO6oAt00

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN)- One Ohio athlete has signed a deal with the WWE and she could be stepping in the ring soon.

On Thursday, the WWE announced that they signed 15 athletes to their Next In Line (NIL) program and one of them is a Penguin. Senior YSU basketball standout Mady Aulbach of Beaver Falls is one of the signees.

Popular college basketball TV analyst dies

The Blackhawk High School native has averaged 2.8 points per game, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game in her career at YSU.

According to the press release, all athlete NIL partnerships will feature access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Athletes will also have resources with guidance for brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Aulbach is getting her MBA-Business Digital Marketing from YSU.

The WWE established its Next In Line Program in 2021 to recruit and develop potential future WWE Superstars. Aulbach could earn a WWE contract after completing the program.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live every Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox Youngstown before First News at 10.

