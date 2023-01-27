Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
MyWabashValley.com
Sports World Links Random Athletes to Actress Margot Robbie
This is one strange viral meme. Every once in a while, a relatively simple joke goes viral on Twitter and leads to a boatload of memes from all corners of the sports world. Exactly that happened over the weekend, involving various athletes and famous actress Margot Robbie. On Friday, a...
MyWabashValley.com
Novak Djokovic Is Going to Break Every Record
The Serbian won his 10th Australian Open and 22nd major title with little trouble. Can anybody stop him from winning 30 majors?. Chris Almeida: We're here in the United States on championship Sunday, and on the other side of the world guess what happened? Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open. Who could have seen this coming? Poor Stefanos Tsitsipas made another valiant effort, maybe a little bit less valiant than last time, but it was not even close to enough. He lost in straight sets. 3-6, 6-7, 6-7. Can you fault him, though? Nobody has managed to beat Djokovic at this tournament in a long time. And you didn't have a lot of confidence that he was going to be the guy. He wasn't.
MyWabashValley.com
50 Australian Open Takeaways: Djokovic's Dominance and Sabalenka's Star Turn
Recapping a bizarre, but memorable fortnight with a familiar ending. Cleaning out the notebook and Notes App from the 2023 Australian Open…. 1. Novak Djokovic is your 2023 Australian Open men’s champion, winning the event for the tenth time, and tying Rafael Nadal with his 22nd career major. This event was a testament to his powers of persistence and survival instincts. This title came 15 years after he won for the first time. And, closer to 40 than 30, he remains at the peak of his powers.
Comments / 0