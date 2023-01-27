Read full article on original website
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy helps arrest arson suspect after Baton Rouge building set on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday morning, the front porch of a building on Plank Road was intentionally set on fire, and fire department investigators say the suspect was captured by an off-duty deputy. It was 8:56 a.m. when the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the...
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
wbrz.com
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
Lafayette Police looking for woman wanted for identity theft
Lafayette police need the public's help to find a woman wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
wbrz.com
Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search
LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
brproud.com
Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case sentenced
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
WDSU
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
houmatimes.com
Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray
Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department. Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
Police looking for 12 squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
