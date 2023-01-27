ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

'Pink Out Night' at Barton CC in support of Camp Hope

In an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Barton Community College athletic department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all the proceeds going to the Camp Hope initiative. Held annually at the college’s Camp Aldrich near Claflin, the camp provides a traditional summer camp experience for...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school

For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6

The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition

Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)

BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
