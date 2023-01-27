The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.

