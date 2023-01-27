Read full article on original website
'Pink Out Night' at Barton CC in support of Camp Hope
In an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Barton Community College athletic department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all the proceeds going to the Camp Hope initiative. Held annually at the college’s Camp Aldrich near Claflin, the camp provides a traditional summer camp experience for...
St. Joseph School in Ellinwood hosting Mardi Gras fundraiser
New Orleans will hold its big Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 21 - exactly 47 days before Easter. St. Joseph Catholic School in Ellinwood will host its own version of the big day on Feb. 18. Meredith Joiner, fundraising coordinator for St. Joseph's, said this is the fourth year for the school fundraiser.
A fancy new award to be presented at Great Bend Chamber’s banquet
The annual awards banquet held by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is less than a month away. On Feb. 25, Citizens will get a chance to celebrate the wins of the past year and also find out the winners of the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, NexGen Leader of the Year and Legacy Award.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
League of Women Voters in Great Bend celebrates member of 50+ years
The public is invited to attend a celebration honoring Mary Frances Hogg who has been a League of Women Voters member for over 50 years. The event will be at the Great Bend Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Hogg recently moved...
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school
For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6
The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
More than 45 witnesses called in Kansas double murder trial
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
Nine nominees for this year’s Hoisington Citizen of the Year
Voting is open for the Hoisington Citizen of the Year award. The nine nominees were announced last week and now any Hoisington resident can place their one vote online. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga said the nominees represent the quality of people the town offers. "It's not just...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)
BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
