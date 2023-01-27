Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is now under $200
Amazon has Samsung’s impressive Galaxy Tab A8 tablet down to just $199 right now. That’s going to save you $80 off of its regular price. Making this a pretty impressive deal. Now the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most high-end tablet, far from it actually. This is...
Android Headlines
Razer launches its Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar today
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar is finally available to buy if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on it. Earlier this year Razer officially announced the Leviathan V2 Pro. The evolution of its soundbar audio system, featuring AI-powered head-tracking and a compact design made to fit more easily on desks. Razer says it can deliver a surround sound experience, but without needing an actual surround sound system.
Android Headlines
AT&T accidentally reveals Galaxy S23 pricing, key specs & more
AT&T has just spilled the beans on Galaxy S23 pricing in the US. The wireless giant prematurely published a promo page for the new Samsung flagships on its website a couple of days before the phones go official. The page has since been taken down, but not before the world could see the pricing and availability details of the devices, as well as their color options, key specs, and features.
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, just in time for the Super Bowl
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Android Headlines
Leaked Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders reveal familiar design
Motorola is readying a new flagship Android smartphone called the Edge 40 Pro. A major leak revealed the detailed specifications of the phone a couple of weeks back. We also recently saw some unofficial renders. Today, we have an official-looking render of the phone in blue and black colors confirming its design.
Android Headlines
One version of the Galaxy S23 won't be as fast as the others
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally. All three models are getting an overlocked version of the latest Qualcomm chipset. However, one of the new Galaxy flagships might still not be as fast as the rest of the lineup. The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 will reportedly miss out on UFS 4.0 storage.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is finally here for unlocked Galaxy A52 5G in the US
Android 13 is available for the unlocked variants of Samsung‘s Galaxy A52 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes nearly two months after the carrier-locked units picked it up. The new Android version has already reached the mid-range device in most other markets. The...
Android Headlines
Leaked Galaxy S23 cases offer an accessory attachment system
A new set of Galaxy S23 case images has leaked showing off what appears to be an accessory attachment system. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1 based on numerous teasers from the company. And with the new phone, there are bound to be some official accessories getting some time in the spotlight.
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Smart Switch support to Good Lock modules
Samsung is making it easier to transfer your Good Lock settings to a new Galaxy device. The company is adding Smart Switch support to a couple of Good Lock modules: MultiStar and QuickStar. This integration allows you to carry over your custom settings for these modules when switching devices. The feature serves as the stopgap solution until the brand-new “Galaxy to Share” module is available widely.
Android Headlines
New fastest-charging smartphone will launch on February 9
The new fastest-charging smartphone will launch on February 9. This handset is coming from Realme, and we’ve already mentioned it recently. The phone in question is the Realme GT Neo5, and it will support 240W charging. The Realme GT Neo5 will become the world’s new fastest charging smartphone on...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones seen in Red & other Samsung-exclusive colors
Samsung usually sells its flagship smartphones in some exclusive colors through its online store. It will be no different with the Galaxy S23 series, which debuts later this week. A fresh leak shows those exclusive colorways for the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leak shows the Galaxy S23 trio in Samsung-exclusive colors.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Pad specs possibly revealed by OPPO Pad 2 leak
As many of you probably already know, the OnePlus Pad is coming on February 7. OnePlus confirmed that recently, as that device will become the company’s first-ever tablet. Well, the OnePlus Pad specs have possibly just been revealed, thanks to the OPPO Pad 2 leak. The OnePlus Pad specs...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R design & SoC officially confirmed ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R design has been officially confirmed, and the same goes for the phone’s SoC. Before we get into it, do note that this phone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, depending on the market. The OnePlus 11R design gets revealed both officially and unofficially.
Android Headlines
OnePlus' foldable devices may have had their names leaked
Foldable phones are crawling their way into more corners of the smartphone market, and Samsung is leading the pack. OnePlus is rumored to be working on its first set of foldable devices, and we’re eager to know more about them. According to 9To5Google, OnePlus’ first foldable phones may have had their names leaked.
Android Headlines
HONOR Magic5 series & Magic Vs foldable will launch at MWC, date confirmed
HONOR has just confirmed that the HONOR Magic5 series and the global version of HONOR Magic Vs foldable will launch at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The company also confirmed the launch date as well. The HONOR Magic5 series & global Magic Vs model coming at MWC 2023. HONOR will unveil...
Android Headlines
Google Chrome for desktop is getting a refresh look for 2023
Google Chrome will continue to get better in 2023. According to a report by 9to5google, the popular browser app will get a refreshed look this year, making its design more user-friendly. The update is still in the works, but we can quickly look. at what Google wants to roll out...
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Q4 2022 earnings, profit hits 8-year low
Samsung has published its final earnings report for Q4 2022 and FY (financial year) 2022. As suggested by its earnings guidance earlier this month, the company suffered a massive profit decline last year, particularly in the final quarter. Its operating profit in the year-ending quarter hit an eight-year low. According...
Android Headlines
T-Mobile Home Internet's Price Lock is giving you another reason to switch
Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Android Headlines
Could this be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
The OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021. OnePlus opted not to announce its successor last year, for whatever reason. Many people are expecting it to launch this year, however, and a mysterious sketch (provided below the article) could indicate its design. Is this the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
Android Headlines
Google has repair guides for the Pixel phones, but they're not in English
After much fighting on the legal front, companies like Google, Apple, and Samsung are compelled to let people repair their phones. Google has a great self-repair program that grants users official Pixel parts to repair their devices. As an added perk, the company offers repair guides for Pixel devices, but they’re in french.
