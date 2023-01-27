I ran a crew at Brightview Landscaping in 2021 early 2022, and we had a contract with the city for 1 year to clean up the streets and medians.. there were 8 trucks 5 man crew in each.. the streets at that time looked great! After that year tho, contract was not renewed and just look at the outcome.. Maybe that would be a good job for all these unemployed homeless people that contribute about 75%of all that trash and drug paraphernalia discarded out here in these streets and parks.. That's something I would love to see!
my area there's constant litter on the streets and on the side of the streets seems everybody throws beer bottles out on weekends I find them broken on the side of the road there are plastic shopping bags in people's yards that people throw out their Windows their car beer cans of course soda cans. people are nothing but pigs. out of my area also in the desert there is illegal dumping of home trash people don't want to pay for trash services so they find a place in the desert to dump their home trash most of the time it's BLM land they use.
When you spend your revenues on the many mooching parasites feeding at the government trough, there is nothing left to “improve” the city. These blue city mayors willNever learn.
