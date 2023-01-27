ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Victor Luna
4d ago

I ran a crew at Brightview Landscaping in 2021 early 2022, and we had a contract with the city for 1 year to clean up the streets and medians.. there were 8 trucks 5 man crew in each.. the streets at that time looked great! After that year tho, contract was not renewed and just look at the outcome.. Maybe that would be a good job for all these unemployed homeless people that contribute about 75%of all that trash and drug paraphernalia discarded out here in these streets and parks.. That's something I would love to see!

USNNAMVET6872
4d ago

my area there's constant litter on the streets and on the side of the streets seems everybody throws beer bottles out on weekends I find them broken on the side of the road there are plastic shopping bags in people's yards that people throw out their Windows their car beer cans of course soda cans. people are nothing but pigs. out of my area also in the desert there is illegal dumping of home trash people don't want to pay for trash services so they find a place in the desert to dump their home trash most of the time it's BLM land they use.

clark
4d ago

When you spend your revenues on the many mooching parasites feeding at the government trough, there is nothing left to “improve” the city. These blue city mayors willNever learn.

rdzphotographyblog.com

Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Train Park

The small town of Benson, Arizona is along the Southern Pacific lines about 60 miles east of Tucson. Amtrak trains stop here 6 times a week, 3 eastbound and 3 westbound. Technically the official Amtrak station is a little metal shelter, but fortunately the town has built a replica of the original station, which is used as a visitor center.
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Tucson teen has been found safe and was reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia was located. She went missing after leaving a treatment center on Saturday, Jan. 28. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 was closed in Tucson for several hours because of a deadly crash between Valencia and Irvington roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, including a commercial vehicle. The highway was reopened shortly...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police looking for suspect who hit cyclist, fled scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the person who hit a cyclist near Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m. The cyclist suffered serious...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting near Stone and Wetmore in Tucson on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Carlos Cadena was found shot in the 400 block of East Wetmore Road. The TPD said deputies from the Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, January 29th, 2023, shortly after 1:15 a.m., the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of N. Stone. Ave. and E. Calle Arizona for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver of...
TUCSON, AZ

