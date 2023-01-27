ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explore venango

Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect

Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
explore venango

Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
venangoextra.com

Seneca man facing kidnapping, other charges

A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday evening to a house in Lewis Alley where Brenton Shaw, 44, had showed up “brandishing a firearm” that police later determined was a black BB gun.
SENECA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
WTAJ

PA man sentenced for intentionally harming disabled residents in his care

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for violating federal laws when he intentionally harmed disabled residents who were in his care. Zachary Dinell, 29, formerly of Freedom, was sentenced on Jan. 26. He had previously pleaded guilty to violating several federal laws including a count of conspiracy, 10 […]
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail. 
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
FOREST COUNTY, PA

