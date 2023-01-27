Read full article on original website
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – The child endangerment case against an Oil City woman has been extended once again following a hearing in which the embattled mother was prepared to enter a no-contest plea. (Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents,...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
venangoextra.com
Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
venangoextra.com
Seneca man facing kidnapping, other charges
A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday evening to a house in Lewis Alley where Brenton Shaw, 44, had showed up “brandishing a firearm” that police later determined was a black BB gun.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
PA man sentenced for intentionally harming disabled residents in his care
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for violating federal laws when he intentionally harmed disabled residents who were in his care. Zachary Dinell, 29, formerly of Freedom, was sentenced on Jan. 26. He had previously pleaded guilty to violating several federal laws including a count of conspiracy, 10 […]
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Judge rejects motion to detain Pittsburgh activist over posts after chief's killing
An Allegheny County judge will not detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist over posts she made about the shooting death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Common Pleas Judge Kelly E. Bigley on Friday denied a request from District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.’s office to detain Nicky Jo Dawson.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania care home worker sentenced to 17 years for abusing residents
A man will spend 17 years in prison for abusing people with physical and mental disabilities in Beaver County. Last year, Zachary Dinell admitted to recording himself abusing people at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton. Residents of the care facility were punched, kicked, choked and had liquids rubbed into their...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
