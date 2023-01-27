Read full article on original website
Collider
'Beau Is Afraid': Kylie Rogers Talks About Embracing the "Weird" on Set With Joaquin Phoenix
During this year’s Sundance Film Festival to promote sci-fi comedy Landscape With Invisible Hand, young star Kylie Rogers sat down with Collider to talk about her other exciting projects. The Yellowstone star even shared some spoiler-free information about one of the most anticipated movie releases from 2023: Beau is Afraid, from visionary director Ari Aster (Midsommar).
Collider
Sparks Fly in Trailer for 'The Power' Series Adaptation
Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for its new series The Power, and it's already electrifying. The new thriller comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, and is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel of the same name. It follows a group of teenage girls who gain the power of electrocution.
Collider
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
Collider
New 'Green Lantern' Series Will Feel Like 'True Detective'
DCU's Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the press event which saw the co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. One of the projects that received an update was the long-in-development Green Lantern series. Gunn & Safran confirmed the members of the Lantern Corps the series will follow and compared the series to another HBO classic show.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’
Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury? “Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my...
Collider
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Refinery29
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Collider
The Making of ‘Movie 43’ Is as Unfunny as the Film Itself
Sometimes, movies initially deemed “the worst ever” get reclaimed decades later as secret classics. Ishtar and Heaven’s Gate, for instance, were shorthand for “terrible cinema” in the 1980s but are nowadays considered classics that were wrongly reviled back in the day. Sometimes, though, there’s no glorious reclamation or even just a small but devoted cult following. Some bad movies just remain eternally reviled throughout the ages. There’s just not enough bold creativity within these projects to make them resonate with people, even when there’s a considerable distance from the initial, toxic reception.
Collider
A 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sequel Is Officially in the Works
The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!
Collider
'Talk to Me' Directors Danny and Michael Philippou Tease Hopes for Sequels
YouTube stars Daniel and Michael Philippou have a hit on their hands with their feature debut, Sundance Film Festival selection Talk to Me. The supernatural horror movie has made waves with critics for its take on possession involving a group of teenagers who are in way over their heads. Following Sophie Wilde's Mia, the film sees her and her friends tempted by a new party craze -- communing with spirits via an embalmed hand. The quick-hit possessions seem harmless at first, but they soon come to realize there are nightmarish consequences of prolonged contact.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' IMAX Motion Poster Welcomes You to the Quantum Realm
With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania less than three weeks away, IMAX has revealed the latest poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, which invites audiences to enter the Quantum Realm on the largest screen they can find. Unlike previous posters that often depict the film's star-studded...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…
Collider
The Beatles Almost Made the First 'Lord of the Rings' Movie
Long before Peter Jackson directed The Beatles: Get Back, the Fab Four already had a subtle connection to The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Back in the mid-1960s, decades before Peter Jackson or even Ralph Bakshi thought of bringing Middle Earth to the silver-screen, The Beatles were fresh off of their first two feature films with United Artists: 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! The band was signed on to complete a third film with the production company, and in their early stages of development, Paul, John, George, and Ringo considered a possibility so ambitious that it almost comes off as comical— they wanted to adapt and star in their own Lord of the Rings film.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
