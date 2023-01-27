ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY WINS THE CHICAGO PRIZE

Church Leads in $10 Million Miracle Grant for Garfield Park. This Sunday, New Mount Pilgrim Church celebrates securing the Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million community development grant to launch Sankofa Wellness Village. It’s the first major redevelopment in Garfield Park since the MLK riots in 1968. The grant recipient was announced over MLK weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

UChicago Medicine withdraws from U.S. ‘Best Medical School’ ranking

CHICAGO — The Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago has decided to withdraw from national medical school rankings due to inequity and misrepresentation in medical education, according to a UChicago Medicine press release. In a letter to U.S. News sent on Wednesday the Pritzker School of Medicine states: “This decision is based […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Tension rises as Amazon delays opening West Side warehouse

For the past several months residents of Chicago’s West Side have driven and walked past a massive 140,000 square foot warehouse on the corner of Division and Kostner wondering when the Amazon facility would open and begin offering employment to folks in the neighborhood. When the project was first...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Final cut: Beloved barber shop in Daley Center closing it’s doors

CHICAGO —A barber shop which has called the Daley Center home for decades is closing its doors Tuesday. John Angileri operates John Angileri’s Barber Salon. He says covid and the rising cost of rent makes it too hard to continue. WGN News photojournalist Patrick Parmenter takes us inside for one final cut and conversation.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
