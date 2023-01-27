Read full article on original website
Chicago math teacher says it’s truly his students that should be Teacher of the Month
CHICAGO — Our January Teacher of the Month uses his own life story to relate to his students. Mr. Carl Stalla is a carpenter-turned-math teacher who helps students build their confidence. “I always tell the students, ‘I can’t teach you if I don’t know you. I need to know...
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
South Suburban News Publisher Keeping The Focus ON Missing Black Women and Girls: Congresswoman Robin Kelly Host Event
Black women and girls account for over 40% of missing persons cases in Illinois. As South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor has said many times before, "This is simply not okay".
Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
WESTSIDE COMMUNITY WINS THE CHICAGO PRIZE
Church Leads in $10 Million Miracle Grant for Garfield Park. This Sunday, New Mount Pilgrim Church celebrates securing the Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million community development grant to launch Sankofa Wellness Village. It’s the first major redevelopment in Garfield Park since the MLK riots in 1968. The grant recipient was announced over MLK weekend.
UChicago Medicine withdraws from U.S. ‘Best Medical School’ ranking
CHICAGO — The Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago has decided to withdraw from national medical school rankings due to inequity and misrepresentation in medical education, according to a UChicago Medicine press release. In a letter to U.S. News sent on Wednesday the Pritzker School of Medicine states: “This decision is based […]
Pilot program will make city clear sidewalks, which people with disabilities say impairs mobility
Snowy sidewalks can cover grooves and markings that help people with disabilities travel safely through the city. Should the city being clearing its sidewalks everywhere?
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
On June 15, 2022, Danyell Wallace went to punch in for her shift at the Hostess factory in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago. When she walked in for what she thought was a normal shift, she said she was told by a security guard that Human Resources wanted to see her.
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
Chicago’s Elections are Nonpartisan, But Lori Lightfoot Is Working to Cast Paul Vallas as a Republican
Chicago elections have been nonpartisan since 1999, but that has not stopped Mayor Lori Lightfoot from attempting to paint one of her biggest rivals — Paul Vallas — as a Republican, hoping to gain an edge in her bid for reelection. For weeks, Lightfoot has described Vallas as...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Tension rises as Amazon delays opening West Side warehouse
For the past several months residents of Chicago’s West Side have driven and walked past a massive 140,000 square foot warehouse on the corner of Division and Kostner wondering when the Amazon facility would open and begin offering employment to folks in the neighborhood. When the project was first...
Final cut: Beloved barber shop in Daley Center closing it’s doors
CHICAGO —A barber shop which has called the Daley Center home for decades is closing its doors Tuesday. John Angileri operates John Angileri’s Barber Salon. He says covid and the rising cost of rent makes it too hard to continue. WGN News photojournalist Patrick Parmenter takes us inside for one final cut and conversation.
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
