theknickswall

Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future

Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
theknickswall

Quentin Grimes Named to NBA Rising Stars

The Knicks officially have their first entrant in the 2023 All-Star Weekend, as Quentin Grimes was named to the Rising Stars game today. New York Knicks sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was named to the NBA Rising Stars roster ahead of 2023 All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA announced today.
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron Crowns Kevin Durant 'Best Basketball Player In The World' During Apollo Concert

Cam’ron gave Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant the title of best basketball player in the world during a concert at the Apollo Theater over the weekend. Footage from the show on Saturday night (January 28) saw Killa Cam and KD embracing one another before the show and posing for a few quick photos backstage. During the show, the Dipset leader took a minute out of the show with Jadakiss and Mase to shout out the two-time NBA champion and made a pretty bold claim about his basketball skills.
theknickswall

theknickswall

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

