How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
syracuse.com
Fossil fuel industry fearmongering about gas stoves (Your Letters)
I’d like to express my appreciation for Geoff Herbert’s clear and factual reporting on the gas stove controversy (”Republicans call NY Gov. Hochul a ‘hypocrite’ over plan to phase out gas stoves,” Jan. 23, 2023). The hysteria that is being manufactured about gas stoves is an irresponsible effort to derail New York’s progress toward lowering carbon emissions.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete Training
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the completion of training for just over eight thousand federal public safety officials at the State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) in total in 2022 in Oriskany, New York, under the supervision of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. The students come from law enforcement, emergency management, and fire service backgrounds, being the first group to complete the training following a sixteen-month pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
Governor Hochul vetoes ‘Grieving Families Act,’ cites impact on economy
Lawmakers who wrote the bill say that the current law only awards compensation for pecuniary losses and that the law doesn't recognize non-married couples.
publicnewsservice.org
Report: Low Salary Contributes to NY Social Workers Leaving Field
A new report shows social workers are not being paid equal to similar professions. The report, from the National Association of Social Workers New York Chapter finds 34% of social workers surveyed are at the same salary they were when they started their job, which on average began one to five years ago.
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit […]
Upstate New York Is In Peak Season For Major Snowstorms
Over 60 years of data shows Upstate New York is in the middle of a 4-week period with major potential for big snowstorms. I know what your thinking: Matty, this is Upstate New York. We are almost always in a snowy stretch of winter or have the potential for a big snowfall. This is very true. But according to the Weather Channel, when it comes to BIG storms, we are right in the middle of a winter stretch when they most frequently occur according to data over the last 60 years or so.
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund
It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
newyorkupstate.com
A brief but bitter blast of Arctic air could bring record cold to Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re about to get a rude awakening from this mild, relatively warm winter in Upstate New York. The coldest blast of the season yet arrives this weekend, with temperatures dropping well below zero and approaching record-cold levels. Saturday is likely to be the coldest day in Syracuse in at least five years, and the coldest Feb. 4 in over a century.
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
