Pennsylvania State

Charter Reform, Call To Open PA House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — On Monday, PA state Republican lawmakers held a policy committee hearing to discuss school choice and charter funding. Charter funding is not only a big debate in Harrisburg, but a very partisan one as well. Republicans said today that charter institutions play a...
Lawmakers seek to address New York’s childcare crisis

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — As New York continues to face a childcare crisis, last week lawmakers considered policy response. According to a recent study from Cornell University, the state’s childcare workforce is the lowest it’s been in over a decade–decreasing 11% from 2019 to 2020. Some...
New York Reminds Homeowners to Test for Radon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that is invisible, odorless, and tasteless. It is generated from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil and rock.
Gas Prices Have Surged 40 Cents In A Month

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — If prices at the pump seem to be on the rise, you’re right. AAA says the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon. That’s a 12-cent increase from last week and a 40-cent increase over the last month and more than nine-percent since the end of last year.
