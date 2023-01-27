JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — If prices at the pump seem to be on the rise, you’re right. AAA says the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon. That’s a 12-cent increase from last week and a 40-cent increase over the last month and more than nine-percent since the end of last year.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO