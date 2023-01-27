Read full article on original website
Shreveport Shooting Suspect Arrested
Shreveport police officers were called to a shooting in the 2700 block of Parkridge Steet on January 28th at 8:14PM. As officers arrived, they found a six-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. Officers determined that the child was struck by gunfire while riding inside of the vehicle with the child’s father.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
Shreveport Car Chase Ends With K-9 Assisted Arrest
On January 20th, 2023, around 10:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Detectives and Shreveport City Marshals Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Ford Street. As officers approached the driver, Caleb Cheatham, placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee, striking a Shreveport Police Officer with the vehicle. The Officer was able to evade deadly contact from the vehicle and was unharmed.
Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza
Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
Convicted Shreveport Stalker Lands 15 Year Prison Sentence
A Shreveport man who continued to stalk a woman despite a previous conviction for the threatening behavior, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Daniel Alfonzo Serrano, 33, pleaded guilty to second-offense stalking before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. The...
5 Things Shreveport Residents Are Tired of Explaining to Tourists
I Love Having Friends and Family Visit Town. One of my favorite things to do is show them around Shreveport-Bossier and most importantly let them try all the delicious restaurants in the area. However there are some things that I just am sick of explaining and after talking to some friends, it's safe to say we are all sick and tired of having to explain these things.
Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained
23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
Shreveport, LA’s Best Set to Mix It Up for VYJ’s Gumbo Gladiators
Break out your pots and your paddles and get ready to go to battle for gumbo supremacy at this year's Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators for Shreveport LA's Volunteers for Youth Justice!. What is Volunteers for Youth Justice?. If you're not familiar with Volunteers for Youth Justice, they exist to...
Flooding Closes Schools In Waskom And Elysian Fields Today
No school today for students at any of the schools in Waskom or Elysian Fields Independent School Districts. Due to the heavy rains we have received over the past few days which have caused some flash flooding and dangerous road conditions, the school districts took to social media to advise students and parents that the schools would be closed today and they would continue to monitor the weather to determine whether schools would remain closed on Tuesday, January 31.
Wings For Your Football Party? Check Out These Shreveport Spots
I crave hot wings once a week. I give into my cravings at least twice a month. So it's fair to say I have had my share of wings throughout Shreveport-Bossier. Soon we will all be craving wings because it's time for the big game. Flying Heart Brewery has been...
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
Plan a Cute Valentine’s Date Just 3 1/2 Hours From Shreveport
If you love flowers we just stumbled upon one of the most epic day dates possible. Growing Up My Family Loved Tulip Fields in Washington State. Many of my childhood memories are running through fields of tulips. Truly it's a wonderful experience. You Can Tiptoe Through Tulips Just North of...
