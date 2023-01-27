UPDATE: One man arrested after standoff in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were detained after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail.

According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 26. Hollister Police and the Taney County Special Response Team began negotiations with the subjects in the residence.

The four occupants of the residence surrendered after negotiations lasted about an hour. The mother and the child were recovered unharmed.

All persons involved know each other, and at this point, no one has been arrested or charged relating to the incident. However, one person was arrested for a different charge.

Scott A. James was arrested for outstanding warrants issued by Taney County Courts.

The suspect’s names have not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

