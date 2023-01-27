ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82

FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

The Learning Center for the Deaf Welcomes Nichols as Associate Director For Public School Partnership Program

FRAMINGHAM – Briana Dornan Nichols, Au.D, has joined The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) as Associate Director for its Public School Partnership Program (PSP). She previously worked at TLC from 1999 to 2009 as an Educational Audiologist. She was also a multi-site manager at Boston Children’s Hospital in the Diagnostic Audiology Department from 2007-2022, where she specialized in advanced diagnostics and electrophysiology measures.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Timberwolves To Remain Undefeated

WALPOLE – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team remains undefeated with a win over Walpole High on the road yesterday, January 30. The Flyers defeated the Timberwolves 132.5 to 130.3. Maggie Spring won the all-around with a score of 36.5, said head coach Sandy Maier. Spring finished first on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

