Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Eagles defense dominated 49ers after ‘disrespectful’ comments by George Kittle
PHILADELPHIA – Leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, much of the discussion was about the 49ers defense, which finished the regular season as the top-ranked in the league after allowing just 300 yards per game. The Eagles defense bit...
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl
Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
It’s good news, bad news for Eagles as they head to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coaches, players, front office executives and support staff celebrated their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room on Sunday night: As players wore their conference championship shirts and hats, smoke from their victory cigars hung in the air.
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
Essence
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
Chris Simms on Jalen Hurts: 'I was wrong'
And so after the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl Sunday, Simms took a step back and acknowledged that his projections of what Hurts would become have been proven incorrect.
Yardbarker
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
Kevin Hart Looks Shorter Than Usual Hanging Out With Joel Embiid at Eagles - 49ers Game
Joel Embiid looks tall next to Kevin Hart!
How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NFL over the last three decades, but they don’t exactly have the hardware to show for it. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the Eagles have reached the championship game only a couple of times despite recording more than 20 double-digit-win seasons.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
