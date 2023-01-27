Read full article on original website
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
KTVU FOX 2
7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
SFGate
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Interstate 580 At Interstate 238 Monday Morning
All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
SFGate
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152
A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
SFGate
Tuesday News Roundup
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
SFGate
Da's Office Reopens Investigations As Part Of New Public Accountability Unit
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the reopening of investigations into several police shootings and in-custody deaths as part of the creation of a new Public Accountability Unit (PAU). The PAU will be tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct, prosecutors said. In their...
SFGate
4Th Hells Angel Indicted After Clubhouse Beating Investigation
VALLEJO (BCN) A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon...
Man allegedly tries to kill Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy during pursuit
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly tried to kill a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy during a short foot chase following a traffic stop over the weekend. Saturday around 8 a.m., an officer stopped Emmanuel Diaz Ramos, 41, in the area of Rutland Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, according to the Santa Clara County […]
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SFGate
Drunk Driver Captured, Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian; Victim In Critical Condition
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A pedestrian remains in critical condition in a Bay Area hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene. An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of...
SFGate
Tesla driver in Devil's Slide crash faces 3 counts of attempted murder
A Pasadena man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil's Slide earlier this month, prosecutors said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on three counts of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Offers $50,000 Reward To Solve San Pablo Man's Death At Oroville Campground
The Butte County Sheriff's Office is offering $50,000 for information leading the conviction of the person responsible for killing a San Pablo man in 2021. Tyler Dickson, 20, was a Contra Costa College student-athlete found murdered at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. Dickson played football and basketball...
SFGate
House Fire Being Investigated As Homicide After 63-Year-Old Woman Found Dead
A house fire early Monday morning in Stockton is being investigated as a homicide after a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside the residence, police said. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. at a single-story triplex located at 9523 Bancroft Way and police were dispatched at 5:22 a.m. to the scene to assist with crowd control.
