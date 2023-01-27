ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152

A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Tuesday News Roundup

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Da's Office Reopens Investigations As Part Of New Public Accountability Unit

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the reopening of investigations into several police shootings and in-custody deaths as part of the creation of a new Public Accountability Unit (PAU). The PAU will be tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct, prosecutors said. In their...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

4Th Hells Angel Indicted After Clubhouse Beating Investigation

VALLEJO (BCN) A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tesla driver in Devil's Slide crash faces 3 counts of attempted murder

A Pasadena man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil's Slide earlier this month, prosecutors said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on three counts of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

House Fire Being Investigated As Homicide After 63-Year-Old Woman Found Dead

A house fire early Monday morning in Stockton is being investigated as a homicide after a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside the residence, police said. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. at a single-story triplex located at 9523 Bancroft Way and police were dispatched at 5:22 a.m. to the scene to assist with crowd control.
STOCKTON, CA

