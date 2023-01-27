Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton, Graves by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Hopkins; Lyon; Marshall; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to around 0.05 inches. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sleet and freezing drizzle. Additional sleet accumulations of less than one quarter inch possible, and a light glaze of ice possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alexander, Massac, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alexander; Massac; Pulaski WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Icy conditions expected. Total freezing rain accumulations less than 0.1 inch. * WHERE...Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Bridges will ice before roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hardin, Johnson, Pope, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hardin; Johnson; Pope; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg, Sequoyah by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg; Sequoyah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Freezing drizzle. A light glaze is possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of near one quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and east central and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Accumulation of ice on roadways will make travel treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will end this evening. Areas of freezing rain will develop by late Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cleburne, Independence, Izard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to check road conditions before traveling in these areas. Visit the Arkansas Department of Transportation`s website Idrivearkansas.com for the latest road and traffic conditions. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Randolph; Sharp; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wintry precipitation continues across portions of northern and western Arkansas. Ice accruals should be less than a quarter inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern into Central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Livingston, McCracken by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Livingston; McCracken WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garvin, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Knox WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to three tenths of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to one tenth of an inch.. * WHERE...Knox, Baylor and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Choctaw, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Choctaw; Le Flore; Pushmataha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. A light glaze is possible. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
