Wyoming State

Laramie Live

Old Faithful Does Something In Winter Most Have Never Seen

There are a few things about Yellowstone's Old Faithful that you probably did not know, or were told wrong. Plus one interesting event that happens at the geyser in the winter which few people have ever witnessed. You were probably told that Old Faithful sits on top of a magma...
Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik Is Selling His Wyoming Home

Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik is selling his mountain home and horse barn in Jackson, Wyoming and the best part is... He just gave us a little discount! From a whopping $22 million to only $17,750,000. I mean, we all have some spare change at home and could simply just whip that amount out, right?
JACKSON, WY
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

