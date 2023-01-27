ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Talk 1340

Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes

From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show

Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Latest TABC girls rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

