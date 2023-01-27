Read full article on original website
Why Are We Fascinated And Attracted To Large Wyoming Bison?
Never having seen a bison in real life, is probably the leading reason for people wanting to get close to one. In turn becoming the leading reason for an unplanned trip to the emergency room to get treatment for being gored. The excitement of seeing one makes people forget about...
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better
Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try
If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
New AI-Generated Pictures Of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa Are Hilarious
Artificial intelligence programs and chatbots are making headlines for their eery accuracy lately, but a new AI-generated depiction of Minnesota and our neighboring states are more funny than accurate. If you've been following the news recently, you probably heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs like ChatGPT. It was created by...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming
Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
Watch A Woman Actually Reach Out And PET A Big Ol Wyoming Bison
The story is the same. The outcome could've been way worse. It still doesn't mean that it's ok. STOP PETTING/TRYING TO PET/ GETTING TOO CLOSE TO THE BISON. Visitors enter Yellowstone National Park and think the rules aren't meant for them. It really doesn't matter if your only goal in life is to pet a bison, DON'T DO IT.
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
The Flag of Idaho: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
To many flags are simply brightly coloured objects which can be found all over the world. But the truth is they’re actually much more than that. Flags can represent many different things – they can represent power, peace, war, loss, history, and even hope for the future. In fact, when when you take a closer look at them, flags can actually tell you a lot through their colours or symbols. So what does the flag of Idaho symbolize? Let’s find out!
“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
