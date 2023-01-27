ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better

Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
MONTANA STATE
getawaycouple.com

Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try

If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last

The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
KROC News

New AI-Generated Pictures Of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa Are Hilarious

Artificial intelligence programs and chatbots are making headlines for their eery accuracy lately, but a new AI-generated depiction of Minnesota and our neighboring states are more funny than accurate. If you've been following the news recently, you probably heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs like ChatGPT. It was created by...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming

Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Watch A Woman Actually Reach Out And PET A Big Ol Wyoming Bison

The story is the same. The outcome could've been way worse. It still doesn't mean that it's ok. STOP PETTING/TRYING TO PET/ GETTING TOO CLOSE TO THE BISON. Visitors enter Yellowstone National Park and think the rules aren't meant for them. It really doesn't matter if your only goal in life is to pet a bison, DON'T DO IT.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Idaho: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

To many flags are simply brightly coloured objects which can be found all over the world. But the truth is they’re actually much more than that. Flags can represent many different things – they can represent power, peace, war, loss, history, and even hope for the future. In fact, when when you take a closer look at them, flags can actually tell you a lot through their colours or symbols. So what does the flag of Idaho symbolize? Let’s find out!
IDAHO STATE
Laramie Live

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association

University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
LARAMIE, WY
