Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
A Bison Absolutely Wrecks A Yellowstone Tourist’s Car During A Massive Stampede
Now this, this is a Yellowstone National Park nightmare. If you’ve never been to Yellowstone before, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…. Well, besides not getting up close and personal with the wildlife, you also have to know that when you’re in the park, you’re on bison time.
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Yellowstone tourist demonstrates why dipping hands in thermal pools is a bad idea
The woman scalded her fingers while attempting to show off on social media
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana
Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Dives Into A Tree When He Gets Charged
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try
If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
Mountain Lion Charging Through The Snow Is Equal Parts Majestic & Terrifying
A YouTube channel called NatureFootage has put out some incredible content over the years, showing off all side of wild animals, from the beautiful to the brutal, like this grizzly tumbling down a hill while chasing an elk. One of those videos is a short clip which shows, in ultra...
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds
For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
