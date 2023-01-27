ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana

Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what's left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try

If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds

For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video

Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
