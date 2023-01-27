Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
WCAX
VAST reminds riders to respect private lands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers are warning riders to respect private land when using the group’s extensive snowmobile network. More than 20,000 riders use VAST’s 47 miles of trails across the Green Mountain State every year. About 80% of the trail system...
WCAX
Vt. business leaders brace for hoped economic ‘soft landing’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont business leaders are keeping a close eye on the economy in the coming year. The Vermont Economic Conference Monday brought trade groups, business leaders, and state officials to the University of Vermont to get a sense of the challenges facing the local and global economy, and to network.
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
WCAX
South End antique shop moves to new digs
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known antique shop in the Champlain Valley is moving from the South End to South Burlington. Trinkets, treasures, antiques, and curious collectors’ items have found a new home in South Burlington, and this week they’re settling in. “Honestly, everyone has done a great job -- lots of hard work -- and it’s so nice and clean and bright here. We’re so excited about this space,” said Mary H. Aloi, the owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. She opened up shop on Flynn Avenue in Burlington about 12 years ago, giving 35 vendors a place to sell their funky finds.
Plattsburgh company awarded retail cannabis license
North Country Roots hopes to open its doors in April.
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
vtcynic.com
More fire trucks on campus in 2022 indicates return to pre-COVID numbers, chief says
Fire alarm activations at UVM increased by roughly 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to University Fire Marshall Barry Simays. Even with the uptick in fire alarm activations at UVM from 2020 to 2022, total call responses from the Burlington Fire Department to the University have not significantly increased compared to previous years, said Derek Libby, acting chief of the Burlington Fire Department.
newportdispatch.com
Group goes through cars stealing items in Williston
WILLISTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Williston on Friday. Several vehicles had items stolen from inside during the early morning hours. A nearby camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help identifying any of the individuals in...
WCAX
Stucker’s game-winner gives UVM weekend split
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough, UVM took #16 Merrimack into overtime, before Robbie Stucker ended it with a shot just 43 seconds into the frame. UVM split the weekend with the Warriors, and earned its third result over a top-20 opponent over the last two weeks after defeating Boston College in regulation and in a shootout last weekend.
WCAX
YCQM: January 29, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me”:. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. National politics reporter Eva McKend has the latest. Plus, dangerous...
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
WCAX
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
WCAX
Duncan’s career day powers Catamounts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a 20-point, seven-rebound performance against UMBC, Robin Duncan led UVM to its fourth consecutive victory. “Coach put me in great positions in the low post. When they helped I passed it, when they didn’t I laid it up,” Duncan said. “I’m just taking everything that’s given to me. I try not to force it, sometimes I get in trouble when I try to force it.”
WCAX
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
