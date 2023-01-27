ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and  E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pacechronicle.com

Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy