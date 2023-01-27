Read full article on original website
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach Bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, PBSO said.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
pacechronicle.com
Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer.
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
Click10.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana
MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
WSVN-TV
FBI searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach. Surveillance stills captured the subject after he entered the Wells Fargo branch on South Military Trail and Century Plaza, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday. Investigators...
