Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
fox5ny.com
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
Comments / 0