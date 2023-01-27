Read full article on original website
tomahawkleader.com
DATCP accepting applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants
WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that it is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants. Applications will be accepted through March 31. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000.00 in BLBW grant...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
wpr.org
Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so
Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
Growing number of Wisconsinites say health care is not affordable
Citizen Action of Wisconsin is releasing a new survey that focuses on the affordability of health care in the state.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
news8000.com
Taxpayers get ready for individual income tax season
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - January may be ending, but tax season is just beginning. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is getting ready to help taxpayers with anything they may need. Starting this year, anyone who has filed an individual income tax return can register as a personal user with the...
spectrumnews1.com
Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions
APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
seehafernews.com
High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens
As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
spectrumnews1.com
Families of Baby Boomers encouraged to take steps to ensure elderly loved ones golden years are golden
APPLETON, Wis. — Some elephants in the room are bigger than others. For the estimated 75 million Baby Boomers expected to retire by 2030, this problem has been ignored, swept under the rug and then shoved in the closet. “People do not want to talk to us,” said Michelle...
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
wnanews.com
Serving the people, or serving themselves?
When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
With key ally in tow, Republicans bring new forth new strategy
(The Center Square) – The latest reading readiness proposal at the Wisconsin Capitol, with the backing of the Department of Public Instruction in tow, may have a chance at becoming law. Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, on Friday introduced their plan for students having trouble reading. It builds on a 12-year-old law assessing reading readiness of 4K through second grade students. The change, according to a...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Assembly Speaker Vos not insisting on flat tax as part of GOP budget
MILWAUKEE — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won't insist on including a flat income tax as part of a Republican budget proposal, a move Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he could veto. "That would be my preference, but I understand Gov. Evers has concerns with that," Vos said...
