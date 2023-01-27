ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

tomahawkleader.com

DATCP accepting applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that it is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants. Applications will be accepted through March 31. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000.00 in BLBW grant...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so

Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
news8000.com

Taxpayers get ready for individual income tax season

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - January may be ending, but tax season is just beginning. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is getting ready to help taxpayers with anything they may need. Starting this year, anyone who has filed an individual income tax return can register as a personal user with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions

APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens

As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
97X

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

Serving the people, or serving themselves?

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

With key ally in tow, Republicans bring new forth new strategy

(The Center Square) – The latest reading readiness proposal at the Wisconsin Capitol, with the backing of the Department of Public Instruction in tow, may have a chance at becoming law. Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, on Friday introduced their plan for students having trouble reading. It builds on a 12-year-old law assessing reading readiness of 4K through second grade students. The change, according to a...
WISCONSIN STATE

