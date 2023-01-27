After a two-year hiatus, the Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival (HVWF) will land on Hatteras Island once again on February 24-25, 2023. The festival will kick off Friday evening with the delicious Fin, Feather, and Bourbon event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, will be accompanied by select bourbons, wines, and beer. (The full menu is listed below.) There will also be a silent auction of art and other items from vendors for attendees.

AVON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO