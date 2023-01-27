ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

April Rose Gray Rimmer

AVON –April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful...
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints

MANTEO — Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at Mcdonald’s and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service...
Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival returns Feb. 24-25; Tickets still available for Fin, Feather and Bourbon event

After a two-year hiatus, the Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival (HVWF) will land on Hatteras Island once again on February 24-25, 2023. The festival will kick off Friday evening with the delicious Fin, Feather, and Bourbon event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, will be accompanied by select bourbons, wines, and beer. (The full menu is listed below.) There will also be a silent auction of art and other items from vendors for attendees.
