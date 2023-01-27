ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

fox44news.com

Warming centers operating in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold. The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Cafe Homestead hosts benefit dinner to raise money for new space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend Cafe Homestead hosted a benefit dinner as the rebuilding process continues. Just two days before Christmas a fire destroyed the Waco restaurant that has been around for over 30 years. “We just started getting so many emails, texts, Facebook just saying how can we...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Marlin Democrat

Emergency services discussed at meeting

Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding.  After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County.  It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor shifting to remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service has placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning – with the potential for icy conditions in the area beginning overnight. Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Local emergency management teams prepare for winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Winter weather conditions are getting local emergency management teams prepared for what could come. Most central Texans are on high alert for the area’s winter storm warnings. “We’re not used to that ice around here. It’s just not something we’re not comfortable with, unfortunately,” said...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

