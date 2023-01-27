ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
WASHINGTON STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Clearwater Canyon Cellars NV Waha II Red Wine, Washington State $28

The story behind this ongoing, multi-vintage tier begins with several barrels of red wine that were held back from the 2015 vintage, setting the table for Coco Umiker’s inaugural Waha. Next, she sent wine from those selected barrels through fresh lees from some 2016 reds and returned that wine to barrel. She’s continued that process, blending in other select barrels from each vintage “to continually balance the acid, tannins and character of this long-term project.” The resulting formula of Waha II is an eight-variety blend that leads with Malbec (51%), Petite Sirah (21%), Merlot (11%) and Carménère. At the Platinum, it wowed judges with its remarkable texture that brings hints of baby powder, daffodils and the dark blue fruit that mimics blueberry sauce and black currant jam, joined by moist earth, caramel and nicely structured tannins. Qualifying award: San Francisco Chronicle (gold)
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy