The Salem Wildcats are the 2023 Bowling State Champions. The Cats trailed by 106 pins and were in 5th place after the first day, but put together 6 big games on Saturday to distance themselves from runner up O’Fallon by 189 pins and Mascoutah by 197. It’s the first time in IHSA State Bowling history that Southern Illinois teams have swept the State Competition. It’s also just the 2nd State Championship for Salem Community High School, with the Salem boys bowling team also winning in 2007.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO