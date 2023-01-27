Read full article on original website
Lady Cats To Play Roxana In Varsity Only Game Tuesday On WJBD
The Salem Lady Wildcats will have their makeup game tonight with Roxana after yesterday’s game was moved due to the weather. This will be a varsity only contest on WJBD starting at 6pm. Last night, Freeburg won a big matchup in the Cahokia Conference with their win over Columbia...
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
2023 02/02 – Linda K. Johnson
Linda K. Johnson, 79, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born on May 3, 1943 at Salem Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Wm. Howard and Helen (Herdt) Berry. She married Denzil ‘Leroy’ Decker on September 2, 1962 and they had one son, Mark Allen Decker of Salem. They divorced. On July 20, 1968, she married Clifton James ‘Jim’ Johnson, Jr. in Shawnee, OK. He survives her in Salem. They had one son, Clifton ‘Cliff’ James Johnson, III of Salem.
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
Traffic Alert: Route 37 at England Road south of Salem now reopened to traffic
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Route 37 at England Road south of Salem has reopened after a semi ran into the ditch blocking both lanes of traffic. Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps says the semi attempted to turn north on Route 37 from England Road and was unable to make the corner. He reports did not jackknife or overturn.
Salem home damaged by Monday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported when a fire started on the front porch of the Chris Johnson home at 432 East McMackin Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District officials say Johnson and his son were in the home when the fire started that quickly spread to the entire front porch and into the attic.
2023 02/04 – Carol L. Schwartz
Carol L. Schwartz, 73 of Salem, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s West Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her family. Born September 12, 1949 in Centralia, Illinois, she was the daughter of Vurl and Anna (Roux) Easley who preceded her in death. A...
Charlie Hunter Leads Salem To 2nd State Title In School History
The Salem Wildcats are the 2023 Bowling State Champions. The Cats trailed by 106 pins and were in 5th place after the first day, but put together 6 big games on Saturday to distance themselves from runner up O’Fallon by 189 pins and Mascoutah by 197. It’s the first time in IHSA State Bowling history that Southern Illinois teams have swept the State Competition. It’s also just the 2nd State Championship for Salem Community High School, with the Salem boys bowling team also winning in 2007.
Raccoon Prepares For Regional Title Game Tonight At Rome
In junior high boys basketball regional play on Saturday in Class S, TSJ Nashville beat the hosts at Pinckneyville for their title 51-44. Tonight, Bartelso will play for their title hosting Central City, Raccoon will play the hosts at Rome, at Jasper it’s Wayne City and Field. In Class...
Tennyson’s 25 Not Enough, Wildcats Fall In O.T.
The Salem Wildcats overcame some hot shooting early to tie their game with DuQuoin on Saturday before falling 67-65 in overtime. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 25, Jairen Stroud added 11 in the loss. The Wildcats will host the Benton Rangers on Tuesday. Scores From Saturday:. Anna 60 West Frankfort...
Casey Mt Vernon Wins Class L State Girls Title, TSJ Nashville Champs Of Class S
In middle school girls state basketball over the weekend in Class L, Casey Mt Vernon knocked off Marion in the title game 38-35, Wesclin won 3rd over Wolf Branch 47-35. In Class S it was TSJ Nashville winning the title over Bartelso 54-20 and New Hope won 3rd over Breese All Saints 45-33.
Centralia High School moves ahead with expansion of Annex building
The Centralia High School Board has decided to seek bids for construction of a four classroom expansion of the Annex Building. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Lane says one room would be used as part of the effort to decrease the number of out of school suspension. “We’d like another option instead...
Salem High boys bowling team brings home State Championship; Charlie Hunter Individual State Champ
The Salem Community High School boys bowling team has brought home a state championship while Senior Charlie Hunter finished as individual state champion. Salem ended the two-day tournament on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon with 12,706 points or a 211.8 game average. Second-place O’Fallon finished with a 208.6 average.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies handle 12 weather related traffic problems on Monday
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled a dozen calls from minor accidents or vehicles sliding off the road due to icy road conditions on Monday. Six of those calls were from slide-offs on I-57. Only one incident required extrication and minor injuries. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports 50-year-old...
Centralia High School signs final agreement for solar power
The Centralia High School Board Monday night gave the final sign-off on the construction of two solar arrays that will provide 95 to 100 percent of the school’s power needs. Superintendent Chuck Lane says the contract sets the district’s electric cost at 2.98 cents for the next 25 years, well under the current retail power cost of around 10 cents per kilowatt hour.
Kaskaskia College President waiting to hear details about free community college
Kaskaskia College President George Evans says he definitely is not opposed to free community college, but is waiting for further details before taking a position. The idea surfaced again during Governor JB Pritzker’s acceptance speech for his second term as Governor. “Is it possible, we haven’t seen a model...
Salem Police arrest Kinmundy woman for motor vehicle burglary and theft
A 21-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for motor vehicle burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. Katilyn Hollinshead of East 5th was taken into custody at her mother’s home in Kinmundy where the stolen vehicle was also allegedly recovered. Police report Hollinshead had allegedly first entered a...
Alma man arrested for Indiana armed robbery
A 21-year-old Alma man has been arrested on a Davies County, Indiana warrant for armed robbery. Jacob Lindsey of Orchard Road was arrested at his place of employment in Alma by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken to the Marion County Jail. He is being held on $250,000 bond, with no 10-percent posting provision.
