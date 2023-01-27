Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Sweetwater Oyster Bar now offering fresh oysters, seafood in Cedar Park
Sweetwater Oyster Bar offers a cold bar with options that include chilled snow crab and tuna poke. (Courtesy Pexels) Seafood restaurant Sweetwater Oyster Bar opened Jan. 20 in Cedar Park. The restaurant offers a cold bar that features a Gulf shrimp cocktail, chilled snow crab and tuna poke. Other menu...
SMH! Restaurant Known for Terrible Service Headed to Austin, Texas
I’ve heard of restaurants like these in various locations across the country, in fact there are some already set up in the great state of Texas. But it sounds like a new Karen is soon coming to the Austin, Texas area. Karen’s Diner is set up almost identical to...
Kyle purchases razed Papa Jack's land for downtown revitalization plan
The city has spent more than $1 million on two properties.
Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business
Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
texasstandard.org
Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path
Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine
DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Texas
Places to visit in Georgetown, TX. Georgetown is much more than a sleepy little country town. This historical gem is full of things to do and places to explore. Take a stroll down to the riverwalk and browse the specialty shops and fun dining options, or take a leisurely ride down to the Southwestern University campus, where you can see the oldest building in Texas, or shop on the quaint streets of the campus visitor’s center.
CBS Austin
183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
KVUE
Emerie gets a trip to Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock
Emerie is five years old and has been battling cancer, and she recently lost her parents. On Friday, she was able to go on her dream trip to Kalahari Resorts.
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin
Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
Round Rock's Kalahari Resorts expanding with new outdoor attractions
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock is looking to make a big splash this summer!. The resort and convention center is expanding the outdoor portion of its water park. It’s adding an over 900-foot wave action river, an interactive kids play area with nine new outdoor slides and an outdoor adult swim-up bar area.
True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Attention all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases. Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows.
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
Austin ISD, some Central Texas schools closed Wednesday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extends to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0