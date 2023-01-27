ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business

Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
GEORGETOWN, TX
texasstandard.org

Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path

Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine

DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
AUSTIN, TX
bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Texas

Places to visit in Georgetown, TX. Georgetown is much more than a sleepy little country town. This historical gem is full of things to do and places to explore. Take a stroll down to the riverwalk and browse the specialty shops and fun dining options, or take a leisurely ride down to the Southwestern University campus, where you can see the oldest building in Texas, or shop on the quaint streets of the campus visitor’s center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
CEDAR PARK, TX
The Associated Press

ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock's Kalahari Resorts expanding with new outdoor attractions

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock is looking to make a big splash this summer!. The resort and convention center is expanding the outdoor portion of its water park. It’s adding an over 900-foot wave action river, an interactive kids play area with nine new outdoor slides and an outdoor adult swim-up bar area.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases. Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy