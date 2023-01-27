Read full article on original website
Related
American Express Launches New Cash Flow Management Hub, Expanding Its Powerful Backing for Small Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced the launch of American Express Business Blueprint ™, the company’s new digital cash flow management hub designed exclusively for small businesses, which features cash flow insights, digital financial products, and an easy way to reach and manage their Business Cards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005085/en/ American Express Business Blueprint™ is a new digital cash-flow management hub designed exclusively for small businesses, featuring free cash flow insights, digital financial products, and an easy way to reach and manage American Express Business Cards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
TechCrunch
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
About one-third of the purchase price is payable over a two-year period, subject to certain undisclosed conditions. And, if one undisclosed milestone in particular is met within the next 12 months, Marqeta said it will pay an additional $52 million for the startup, bringing the total acquisition price to $275 million.
Truelayer Debuts Open Banking-Powered Digital Onboarding Tool
Open banking firm Truelayer has launched a new product to help businesses onboard customers. The company announced the launch of Signup+, a new tool that it says can make the onboarding process faster, safer and more reliable, in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. According to Truelayer, Signup+ sources identity...
U.S. Earned Income Tax Credit stimulus refund checks announced
The U.S. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) will provide taxpayers with tax refunds this year. Selected low-income Americans will be eligible to receive checks of up to $7000.00 USD.
Merchant Incentives, Rewards Boost UAE Shopper Satisfaction 11% YOY
For the second year in a row, the UAE has topped PYMNTS’ Global Digital Shopping Index. The findings of the 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, show that consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — compared to those in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico and India — experienced the least friction when shopping and paying for grocery and retail products.
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
BigCommerce and Balance Team to Simplify B2B eCommerce
Payments platform Balance and eCommerce platform BigCommerce have teamed to help merchants scale their B2B payments. Balance announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner. The partnership will see Balance provide BigCommerce merchants with access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.
Bank Customers Want Advice on Best Way to Use Credit
Card-issuing banks offering payment advice to clients may benefit from decreased delinquencies and higher long-term customer retention. Data suggests that consumers are increasingly reaching for their credit cards to handle payments — perhaps not surprising, as nearly two-thirds of consumers continue to live paycheck-to-paycheck — and earnings reports across the industry suggest that a sizable portion of these cardholders may be biting off debt that they cannot chew.
Consumers Prioritize Products Over Memberships as They Cut Subscription Spending
As consumers reduce their monthly spending, PYMNTS data reveals many prioritize tangible products over certain services. As consumers make difficult choices about which recurring payments stay and which they have to cut out, they are more interested in getting physical products than they are in more nebulous benefits such as the exclusivity that comes from paid memberships or the entertainment they can get from streaming services.
Stripe Nearing Fundraise Valuing It at $55B-$60B
Stripe is reportedly nearing a deal to raise $3 billion from its existing investors. The Information reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the deal would value the payment platform at between $55 billion and $60 billion. The company is pursuing the deal in order to give liquidity to employees who have...
SoFi Personal Loan Originations Leap 50%, Direct Deposit Gains Ground
Demand for personal loans, direct deposit accounts and “cross-buy” opportunities boosted SoFi Technologies’ results despite macro headwinds. Total deposits at SoFi Bank grew 46% sequentially during the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion. Management said on the conference call that 88% of SoFi Money deposits — across checking, savings and SoFi Money cash management – came from direct deposit members.
bankautomationnews.com
Upstart launches digital finance, online sales
Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart is adding new digital financing and online sales applications to its auto retail platform to improve loan approval rates and expand credit access. Digital financing gives dealers access to Upstart’s AI-powered financing and allows consumers to visit a dealer’s site for loan approval before stepping into the dealership, Alex Rouse, vice president […]
Banks Want to Prove They Can Innovate Digital Wallets, But Can They?
One of the worst-kept secrets in payments was finally confirmed last week. That’s when Early Warning Services (EWS) announced its plans to launch a digital bank wallet in the second half of 2023 to challenge PayPal and named a former Mastercard exec as the CEO to lead the initiative. EWS is the digital payments platform owned by Bank of America, Capital One, J.P. Morgan, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. EWS operates the Zelle P2P network.
Liberis Raises $32.6M to Expand in Europe
Liberis has raised 30 million euros in debt financing to grow its business in Europe. The London-based embedded finance provider announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) that it has raised an additional 30 million euros ($32.6 million) from Silicon Valley Bank UK, which it will use to continue its expansion across Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
Shopper Awareness of Retailers' Digital Features Impacts Preference
Features offered by merchants heavily influence shopper loyalty, but there are caveats, such as making sure consumers know features are available. According to findings in the new PYMNTS and Cybersource report, 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index (GDSI), the best measure of shopper satisfaction is their perception of features that assist their journeys and save them money.
70% of Marketplaces Expect AP Innovation to Improve Relationships with Vendors
There’s no reason for merchants to want to communicate poorly with their vendors, yet aging payables systems can force these key interactions to be a headache. PYMNTS’ research finds that poor communication with vendors or service providers is the most-cited challenge by online marketplaces seeking to modernize their accounts payable (AP) systems. It is also the challenge that marketplaces were most likely to deem most important; after all, a marketplace’s vendors embody the brand for many consumers.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0