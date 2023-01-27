Read full article on original website
The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is
How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today
Boost physician resiliency? No—build resilient health systems
To address the systemic drivers of physician burnout and support the full spectrum of professional fulfillment and well-being, the physician who helps lead well-being efforts at The Permanente Medical Group has learned the importance of using physician feedback to drive meaningful changes, having critical conversations and tracking progress. And doing all of that is impossible without meaningful leadership participation at all levels.
America’s First Responders Give NIST Their Communications Tech Wish Lists
Our first responders have spoken. An extensive research project conducted by experts at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reveals what our country’s police, fire, emergency medical and 911 dispatch responders think about the communications technology they use on a regular basis and how they would like developers to improve it in the future.
Australian Health Dep't failed to manage risks in expanding telehealth: state auditor
The Australian National Audit Office has conducted a review of the expansion of telehealth services across the country by the Department of Health and Aged Care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FINDINGS. Based on the state audit, the department fell short in governance, risk management, and evaluation of the...
Using medical knowledge graphs in smart applications for clinical diagnoses and more
A medical knowledge graph is a specific way that researchers can organize and display information for use in medical research and clinical applications. The concept of a knowledge graph was originally developed by Google in 2012 as part of their search algorithm. Since then, medical knowledge graphs have been shown...
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Patient Care And Patient Engagement Amidst Evolving Hybrid Care Model
Physicians Need A Virtual Practice Workflow Process Model That Mirrors Their Actual Physical Clinic Operations. Patient satisfaction and Health Equity have received unprecedented attention from today's healthcare leaders. What comprises optimally satisfying medical care and how we can reach health equity for all is a matter of widespread controversy. However, achieving a common consensus on ensuring patient satisfaction and equal healthcare options and opportunities for everyone reduces costs in the long run.
