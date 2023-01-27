Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.

