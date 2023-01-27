Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Drive that economic engine’: Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties.
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase. "For a residential customer, to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO headquarters to be named for former Sheriff D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTCC mourns passing of wilderness educator Dr. Culp
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s faculty, staff, and students are mourning the passing of Wilderness Education and Outdoor Leadership director and faculty lead Dr. Clinton Culp. Culp experienced a non-trauma medical emergency on Friday, Jan. 27, while leading an avalanche instructor training class near...
Sierra Sun
Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
Tesla ‘spontaneously' caught fire on highway in Sacramento County: officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville
(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Amazon driver rescues dog from burning vehicle. An Amazon driver rescued a dog from a...
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
Eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Taylor Road closed in Roseville due to 'serious' collision
ROSEVILLE, Calif — The eastbound Interstate 80 off-ramp to Taylor Road is closed Tuesday in Roseville after a collision. California Highway Patrol said they are assisting with the "major collision" and there is no estimated time of reopening. The Rocklin Police Department described it as a "serious injury collision"...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
