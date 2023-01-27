ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EDSO headquarters to be named for former Sheriff D’Agostini

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

LTCC mourns passing of wilderness educator Dr. Culp

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s faculty, staff, and students are mourning the passing of Wilderness Education and Outdoor Leadership director and faculty lead Dr. Clinton Culp. Culp experienced a non-trauma medical emergency on Friday, Jan. 27, while leading an avalanche instructor training class near...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVL

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville

(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Amazon driver rescues dog from burning vehicle. An Amazon driver rescued a dog from a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan

Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley

(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
