How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover.
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc's loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen's path to revenue and growth looks complicated.
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon.
SoFi Earnings Fuel a Rally on Record Numbers - Is SOFI Stock a Buy Now?
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Bank of America and SoFi Technologies and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Why Redfin Stock Surged This Week
"Housing in January has been stronger than anyone could've hoped," according to CEO Glenn Kelman.
Why Spotify Stock Surged Today
Spotify sees its user base growing to 500 million in the first quarter. CEO Daniel Ek wants to bolster the company's profitability by cutting costs.
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today
There was no news on Stitch Fix, but it rose in sympathy with other AI plays. The company's background in data science makes it well suited to take advantage of AI technologies. With the stock down 95% from its peak, there's upside potential if the company can harness the new
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Inspire Medical Systems' implantable device helps those with sleep disorders. Axsome Therapeutics jumped last year from being a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial one. Albemarle is the world's largest producer of lithium, which is necessary for EV batteries.
Why Electric-Vehicle Stocks Jumped Today
The Federal Reserve meeting has started, and investors are speculating on lower rates in the future. Falling rates could help EV borrowers and companies looking for cash. Most EV start-ups still have a lot to prove before they get to profitability.
Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today
Phillips 66's fourth-quarter results came in below analysts' expectations. It's still generating a lot of cash, giving it money to return to shareholders and expand its operations.
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 59% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Snowflake continues to generate impressive growth, even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. The company's transparent pricing continues to attract converts. Stellar execution, a significant addressable market, and a beaten-down stock price make this a compelling opportunity.
