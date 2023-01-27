ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU athlete signs NIL deal with WWE

By Michael Reiner
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPQTl_0kTNvwi200

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) — One Ohio athlete has signed a deal with the WWE and she could be stepping into the ring soon.

On Thursday, the WWE announced that they signed 15 athletes to their Next In Line (NIL) program and one of them is a Youngstown State University Penguin, senior YSU basketball standout Mady Aulbach of Beaver Falls.

College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

The Blackhawk High School native has averaged 2.8 points per game, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game in her career at YSU.

According to the press release, all athlete NIL partnerships will feature access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Athletes will also have resources with guidance for brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Aulbach is getting her MBA-Business Digital Marketing from YSU.

The WWE established its Next In Line Program in 2021 to recruit and develop potential future WWE Superstars. Aulbach could earn a WWE contract after completing the program.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Future to perform at Nationwide Arena this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-Award winning rapper Future is coming to Columbus this spring. Future is taking the stage at Nationwide Arena on March 25 as part of his “One Big Party” tour featuring surprised supporting acts. The tour is in support of his recent album, “I Never Liked You.” Future emerged onto the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDTN

Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council approved a $225,000 settlement with a man accusing Columbus police of using excessive force during a 2017 arrest. Council voted 7-0 to settle a partial lawsuit filed by Timothy Davis, a man arrested outside Livingston Market convenience store on Sept. 1, 2017, on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy