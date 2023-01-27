ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Giants sign former World Series Champion

The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade

Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. “I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year […] The post Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed

The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, […] The post Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching prospect Gavin Stone has a bright future. Stone and fellow top Dodgers’ pitching prospect Bobby Miller were ranked within the MLB top 10 pitching prospects heading into 2023. Gavin Stone was ultimately listed as MLB’s No. 56 overall prospect. Stone, who may be in line to see MLB action this season, […] The post Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed

DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential […] The post DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez

MLB is banning the shift in 2023. Players have discussed the topic and offered different opinions. Some players are destined to benefit more than others from the change. Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher Triston McKenzie recently addressed MLB’s decisions to ban the shift and expressed his excitement for teammate Jose Ramirez as a result of the […] The post Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement

Dexter Fowler played just two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but he will always be remembered as among the many baseball heroes of the storied big league franchise, particularly because of his heroics in the 2016 World Series. Fowler announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram Tuesday morning, and it’s got Cubs Twitter flowing with […] The post Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya reveals which MLB star inspired him to become a catcher

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect and No. 14 overall MLB prospect Diego Cartaya revealed his motivation to become a catcher in a recent interview with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, via the Dodgers Nation YouTube channel. “When I started playing baseball, I always played third,” Cartaya said. “About two years before I signed, I started catching […] The post Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya reveals which MLB star inspired him to become a catcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

