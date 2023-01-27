Read full article on original website
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
Giants sign former World Series Champion
The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Angels News: MLB Personality Calls Halos ‘Biggest Loser’ of Offseason
In the biggest Hot Take of January, Jomboy says the Angels are the biggest losers of the offseason because they didn't do enough to support Shohei Ohtani.
Mike Trout's attendance at the NFC Championship inspired so many jokes about the Angels
The best player in baseball — and arguably the best in baseball history, depending on whom you talk to — is Mike Trout. And despite being a near-superhuman baseball player, Trout has never played for a true contending team and has little chance of that changing as long as he plays for the Angels.
Angels News: Halos Insider Details Path to Potential Shohei Ohtani Trade This Season
Angels fans aren't going to like this one.
Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade
Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. “I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year […] The post Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement After 15-Year Career
He began his career with the Angels.
Report: SF Giants sign two-time Gold Glove award winning catcher
The SF Giants have reportedly further solidified their catching depth by agreeing to a deal with former Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez.
Dodgers: New LA Broadcaster Speaks On The Long Line of Success Within Organization
The Dodgers' latest addition to the broadcast team, Stephen Nelson, shares what he is expecting from LA this upcoming season.
Dodgers: Kershaw Might Take The Mound In Two Ballparks for First Time
The pitcher was on MLB.com's list of players who will be making their ballpark debuts in 2023.
Dodgers Ace Chimes in on Viral Video, Ready to Chip in and Help
Walker Buehler uses his platform to make a positive impact on a young ballplayer.
Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed
The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, […] The post Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching prospect Gavin Stone has a bright future. Stone and fellow top Dodgers’ pitching prospect Bobby Miller were ranked within the MLB top 10 pitching prospects heading into 2023. Gavin Stone was ultimately listed as MLB’s No. 56 overall prospect. Stone, who may be in line to see MLB action this season, […] The post Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed
DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential […] The post DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez
MLB is banning the shift in 2023. Players have discussed the topic and offered different opinions. Some players are destined to benefit more than others from the change. Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher Triston McKenzie recently addressed MLB’s decisions to ban the shift and expressed his excitement for teammate Jose Ramirez as a result of the […] The post Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement
Dexter Fowler played just two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but he will always be remembered as among the many baseball heroes of the storied big league franchise, particularly because of his heroics in the 2016 World Series. Fowler announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram Tuesday morning, and it’s got Cubs Twitter flowing with […] The post Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya reveals which MLB star inspired him to become a catcher
Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect and No. 14 overall MLB prospect Diego Cartaya revealed his motivation to become a catcher in a recent interview with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, via the Dodgers Nation YouTube channel. “When I started playing baseball, I always played third,” Cartaya said. “About two years before I signed, I started catching […] The post Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya reveals which MLB star inspired him to become a catcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
