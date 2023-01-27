Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
police1.com
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
Anti-violence rally held in Niagara Falls pays tribute to Jaylan McWilson
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An anti-violence rally was held Sunday evening in honor of Jaylan McWilson. The 24-year-old was shot to death on Jan. 21 outside of his home in what his mother has called a robbery gone wrong. People gathered at Gluck Park, and they marched to True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls.
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022. Officials say that at […]
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
WGRZ TV
Anti-violence rally in Niagara Falls
An anti-violence rally was held at Gluck Park in honor of Jaylan McWilson, calling for an end to gun violence. The 24-year-old was shot to death outside of his home.
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America
Buffalo is one of two cities in New York that have landed in the top 30 places with bed bug problems.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
Young man shot in Buffalo overnight
Police are looking for leads following a shooting in Buffalo. Officers say a 20 year old man with a gunshot wound arrived at ECMC in a private car just after 12:30 Saturday morning.
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Cops suing department speak out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Guinea pigs Hershey and M&M up for adoption
The SPCA tells us that guinea pigs are very social animals and that it's recommended to adopt them in pairs.
Comments / 0