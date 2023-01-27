ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022. Officials say that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cops suing department speak out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
BUFFALO, NY

