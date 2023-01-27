The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO