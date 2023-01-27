New Harrison Manager Amy Rockwell eager to build for township's future

Harrison’s new manager, Amy Rockwell, has hit the ground running.

She began her stint Jan. 16 after the township went three months without an administrative head. John Pallone resigned his post in September after six months on the job.

Rockwell is a resident of Lower Burrell, where she most recently served as city manager. She said she is eager to get started in a new, but familiar, community.

“I thank the commissioners for this exciting opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to serving the residents and businesses of Harrison.”

The face of Lower Burrell since 2018, Rockwell is a familiar name in Allegheny County administrative circles after serving five years as Millvale’s borough manager. Before that, she was township secretary in Upper Burrell.

In Millvale, Rockwell oversaw a $4 million budget and managed 23 employees, as well as helped to develop the borough’s EcoDistrict Plan, a sustainable guide to development.

She believes Harrison and Lower Burrell have always had a strong connection.

“The opportunity to work in Harrison will allow me to combine my experience in Lower Burrell and my Allegheny County experience in Millvale to serve this diverse community as they look toward the future,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell’s starting salary is $115,000.

This isn’t her first time working in Harrison. One of Rockwell’s first college jobs was at McDonald’s along Freeport Road. She also previously worked at First National Bank.

“Knowing the community is a plus,” she said.

Commissioner Jim Erb believes Rockwell will be a good fit for Harrison. Her experience just across the Allegheny River, as well as having connections throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley, will be a plus, he said.

Rockwell is expected to oversee a number of capital improvements, according to this year’s $6.3 million Harrison budget.

Commissioners plan to pursue a string of demolitions if the township is awarded a nearly $200,000 county grant; the board also plans to reconstruct Harbison Street and install safeguards against water runoff.

A $140,000 project is planned for the kayak launch along Veterans Way in Natrona. Work there will include a paved parking lot at Sycamore Street and River Avenue, sidewalks, trees and a “Welcome to Natrona” sign.

Rockwell said development opportunities in the community are rife with possibilities in recreation and business.

“Harrison is a unique combination of river town, business district and bedroom community, and that encompasses my history as a manager,” she said. “I look forward to working with the commissioners as they establish goals and objectives for the community and to working to carry out the priorities set by the board.”