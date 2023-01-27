ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market

(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Global Inflation Picture, Earnings, Fed Meeting Driving Sentiment

Asia-Pacific equity markets closed down across the board except for India’s Sensex, which eked out a 0.08% gain as embattled conglomerate Adani Enterprises’ follow-on $2.5 billion share offering was well received in the market. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.19%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.39%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.42%, Hong Kong’s Seng was down 1.03%, and South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.04%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.48% lower as the heavily weighted Communications sector dragged down the index. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower market open.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Benzinga

Dow Turns Higher; Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.19% to 33,781.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 11,496.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.56% to 4,040.22. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
Motley Fool

2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Teladoc's loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen's path to revenue and growth looks complicated.
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Motley Fool

Fortunes Turn for Short-Sellers in 2023

For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.

