WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a...
MARION, IN
WTHR

2 arrested after hundreds of grams of meth seized in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind — Hundreds of grams of methamphetamine are off the street after a four-month-long investigation in Edinburgh, police said. Edinburgh Police used their newly formed narcotics teams to investigate and seize methamphetamine. During the investigation, police would stop cars leaving a home in the 900 block of South...
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield man arrested by FBI for false threats to blow up an airplane

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October. FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information. According to the U.S. Department...
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

2 arrested after police chase, shooting along Binford Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One dead after Sunday shooting in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

